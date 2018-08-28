Kettering’s Bible learning centre to stay open for longer

Kettering’s first Bible learning centre will remain open until the end of September.

The Newlands Centre shop was opened by Kettering’s mayor Cllr James Burton on July 21.

The shop had planned to remain open for just one month until August 18 but during that time numerous people requested it remain open for longer.

Owing to popular demand, it will now run until Saturday, September 29, showing a wide range of Bibles, greeting cards and gift items from 30p to £55.

The competition for the oldest Bible owned by those in Kettering and the surrounding area has also been extended to the end of the shop opening.

There are still places left on a free six-week seminar, ‘Learn to Read the Bible Effectively’, starting on Wednesday, September 12 at 7.30pm.

Bookings are being taken at the shop or at www.ketteringchristadelphians.org