Kettering’s Betty celebrates 100th birthday

A Kettering woman celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

Elizabeth Toseland, known as Betty, marked the milestone with family and friends at Ashley Court Care Home, where she lives, on March 21.

Betty's birthday cake.

Betty was born in South Bank near Middlesbrough in 1919 and was part of a family of six girls and one boy.

At the age of 13 she went to work as an under housemaid in Richmond in North Yorkshire.

At the outbreak of the Second World War two of Bettys sisters were working for Lord Vaux at Harrowden Hall, now Wellingborough Golf Club.

This prompted Betty to move to Kettering where she worked for a doctor in Headlands.

Betty put her long life down to 'good Yorkshire blood'

Betty met Edgar, who was soon to be her husband, in Little Harrowden and they married in 1941 during his weekend of Army leave.

The pair were married for 75 years before Edgar died.

They have two children, two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

Betty attributed her long life to her ‘good Yorkshire blood’.

Tina Smith, activities co-ordinator at Ashley Court, said: “Betty is a well-loved lady at Ashley Court. She joins in with lots of activities and loves a good sing-along.

“Betty also likes to teach us poems and Yorkshire songs.”

To celebrate her birthday Betty enjoyed a party and a day full of entertainment with Clog Dance in the morning and singing from Nice’N’Easy in the afternoon with her family and friends.