Kettering rock pub re-opens under new management

A popular music venue in Kettering has re-opened just months after its old owners said it wasn’t financially viable.

The Prince of Wales announced its closure in October, and closed before its planned New Year’s Eve finale.

The previous owners said it was losing too much money but it is now open to music lovers again.

A statement on the venue’s Facebook page said: “We at the Prince of Wales believe it’s our job to make you feel welcomed, safe, provide quality entertainment and have a ready supply of beverages for you to purchase.

“We expect you to give the same respect to our staff and other customers that you would expect us to give to you.

“So come visit Kettering’s longest running alternative music venue now.

“Yes, it needs some TLC and we are working on that.

“We believe in the Prince, we have known it at its best and worst.

“We shall strive to make it better than it has been.

“With your help we know we can bring it back to the place we all remember, the place that feels like a home from home, where you are considered part of the Prince family.”

A number of events have already been lined up including a New Year’s Eve party.

