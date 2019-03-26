Kettering restaurant’s burger is ‘UK’s biggest’

The owner of a Kettering restaurant believes they have the UK’s biggest burger challenge - weighing in at a whopping 9lb.

Billionaires in Sheep Street has gone viral after creating “The Ultimate”, a mound of calorific meat and cheese.

Dave Chandler was defeated by the challenge on Saturday.

Sandwiched between two bun halves are 10 8oz 90 per cent steak patties, 10 bacon rashers, mac and cheese, smoked pulled pork and 500g of sliced smoked cheese.

It comes with fries, coleslaw, onions, a pint of pouring cheese sauce and a pint of frozen yoghurt milkshake for good measure.

Diners have 40 minutes to finish the lot and if they do it’s free and they get their name on the wall of fame. If they can’t, it costs £49.95.

David Chandler was the first to give the challenge a go on Saturday (March 23) but failed, managing to eat about three quarters of it.

Billionaires owners Drew Wilcox said: “I would have thought it is the biggest burger in the UK.

“But someone will finish it at some point, 100 per cent.”

A video of the burger went viral after being published by LADbible on Facebook, attracting more than 1,000,000 views.

The food challenges don’t end there with the restaurant about to launch a hot wing challenge serving what they believe are the hottest chicken wings in the country.

They’re also planning a challenge involving frozen yoghurt in the future.

Drew said: “I just want to bring a bit of fun to Kettering.”