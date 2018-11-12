Kettering Remembrance service in pictures

Remembrance Day: Kettering: People paying their respects at the war memorial.'Sunday, November 11, 2018 NNL-181111-174822009
The people of Kettering turned out in force to pay their respects yesterday to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Photographer Alison Bagley was there to capture the action.