Kettering Remembrance service in pictures Remembrance Day: Kettering: People paying their respects at the war memorial.'Sunday, November 11, 2018 NNL-181111-174822009 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Click here to see the pictures from the Remembrance commemorations in Kettering The people of Kettering turned out in force to pay their respects yesterday to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War. Photographer Alison Bagley was there to capture the action. Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Rushden and Wellingborough