Kettering pupils to take on famous 10,000 mile rally

A trio of former Kettering schoolboys will set off today (Friday) on a 10,000 mile road trip for charity.

Oliver Petersen-Buckley from Cranford, Laurie Cook from Kettering and Isaac Delahunty from Northampton, are taking on the famous Mongol Rally.

The trio are setting off today. Picture by Brian Crichton. NNL-181207-120400005

But it could be a bumpy ride for the former Bishop Stopford pupils, all 22, as they’re taking on the mammoth route in a 20-year-old banger.

Oliver said: “We’ve all just finished university and thought this would be the last crazy thing we could do before we entered the world of work.”

The team, named “Boris Johnson’s Foreign Correspondents”, will travel through 19 countries including Iran where they will be part of a convoy.

They will drive for about six hours each day in their 1998 Suzuki Wagon R+ and aim to reach their final destination, the East Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, in six weeks.

They will then drive back, aiming to do so in just three weeks, but Oliver isn’t worried about breaking down on the 20,000 mile round trip.

He said: “We’ve worked on the assumption that people living in whichever part of the world we’re in can fix it or tow us to the nearest town.

“It’s a good job they can as our mechanical knowledge is somewhat limited.”

In taking on the feat they will be raising money for two charities.

£500 of the total raised will go to the organisers’ charity Cool Earth, an environmental charity that works in partnership with indigenous communities.

The rest will go to the boys’ charity of choice Calm (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Calm is an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

Oliver added: “We looked at some of the figures on mental health and it was quite shocking.

“We felt it was a good charity to choose.”

To follow the boys’ progress search for @bjforeigncorrespondents on Instagram or Boris Johnson’s Foreign Correspondents on Facebook.

