Kettering pupils scoop top prize in County Schools Challenge

Staff and pupils from Southfield School in Kettering are celebrating after being named the winner of this year’s Northamptonshire County Schools Challenge.

The school was among eight teams of students from schools across the county who last night (July 9) took part in the grand final at The Castle theatre in Wellingborough.

The teams each presented their social enterprise ideas on this year’s theme of road safety to a Dragons’ Den style panel of judges.

Runner-up in the competition was Isebrook SEN College in Kettering and third place was awarded to Corby Business Academy.

The judging panel was made up of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey, Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Simon Edens, Lesley Hagger, director of children, families and education at Northamptonshire County Council and Louise McCann, general manager at Northamptonshire Highways.

Mr Mold said: “It was extremely difficult to choose a winner as there were so many fantastic ideas.

“I love the passion and commitment of the children and I look forward to seeing them take their ideas forward.”

The 2018 event, launched earlier this year, saw 23 schools participating, with each team given the task of coming up with social enterprise ideas under the theme of road safety.

They were asked to identify reasons why 12 to 16-year-olds were vulnerable road users and to come up with strategies to keep them safe.

The winning idea by Southfield School was a community graffiti road art project for young people, to help spread road safety messages.

As well as walking away with vouchers and goody bags, the team will be given guaranteed help and support to help make their idea become a reality.

Claire Wintersgill, who is head of PSHE at Southfield School, said: “It is absolutely fantastic that the team won, they worked really hard for it.

“I think this prize will mean everything to the team.

“They are so ambitious and passionate about their product idea.

“They deserve to win.”