Kettering pupil set for Tokyo trip after winning art competition

A Kettering sixth form pupil will fly to Tokyo this summer to represent the UK after winning an art prize.

Year 12 pupil Sophia Perkins, from Kettering Buccleuch Academy, was announced as winner of United Learning’s Group Art Competition for 2018.

As part of the International High School Art Festival, Sophia and her family will be flying to Japan this summer to represent the UK at the awards ceremony in Tokyo.

There her piece ‘Bond in Bound’, as well as four runner-up pieces, will be displayed alongside pieces from other young people across the world.

Sophia said: “I’m astounded and I didn’t expect to win.

“I’m really grateful to the art department at KBA for all their help and support.

“None of this would be possible without them.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to visit Japan.”

Sophia’s winning artwork ‘Bound in Bond’ is a self-portrait created in mixed media of graphite and coloured pencils.

It portrays a strong connection between her and her beloved dog Fern, and how she influences Sophia.

Artist and competition judge Philip Court said:

“All the shortlisted pieces of art showed tremendous promise and creativity but Sophia’s piece really stood out for its impressive use of technique and its sense of balance and discord.

“The more you look at it the more you see.”

Dino Di Salvo, principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “Our art department works hard to nurture students’ artistic talents and encourage them to be ambitious with their work, so we are proud to see another KBA student do so well in United Learning’s annual competition.

“It is a real honour for our students to see their work exhibited and that Sophia’s piece will be representing the UK internationally is even more impressive.”