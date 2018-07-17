Kettering pupil Sam wins place at Harvard

A Kettering Science Academy student has been awarded a place at Harvard College.

Sam Blackman, 18, will study a liberal arts curriculum at the prestigious college after participating in the Sutton Trust US Programme.

Sam, who will be the first to go to university in his family and hopes to be a successful author, was one of 72 teenagers to win a place at a top US university.

He said: “This is an absolutely amazing opportunity to study at one of the best universities in the world.

“The Sutton Trust US Programme was so informative and gave me the opportunity to see the US higher education system at first hand so I’d like to thank them, along with the staff at Kettering Science Academy for fully supporting my application.”

As well as Sam’s interest in writing he loves teaching and has tutored students in maths and chemistry.

Given his diverse interests Sam hopes the liberal arts curriculum will allow him to keep a foot in both worlds, while also being able to live, study and travel in another country.

The aim of the Sutton Trust US Programme is to encourage academically talented, low and middle income British students to consider studying at American universities.

Each student gets an average of $276,500 in financial aid over the four years of their course.

Sam’s achievement was celebrated at a ceremony for the 72 successful teenagers at the US Embassy in London.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust, said: “Every year, the Sutton Trus’s US Programme gives talented teenagers the opportunity to change their lives.

“The achievements of this cohort, the majority of whom are from backgrounds with family income of less that £40,000, are truly remarkable.

“72 out of 150 young people from across the UK have won places at leading American universities and colleges.

“They’ll take up places at Harvard, MIT, Stanford and Yale, as well as at selective smaller colleges like Barnard and Middlebury.

“They will benefit from the breadth and depth that these universities offer as well as the invaluable experience gained from living in the States.”