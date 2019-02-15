Kettering pub closed for refurb

A popular Kettering pub has closed until the end of the month for a refurbishment.

The Trading Post in Bignal Court shut this week for a makeover and will open again with a new look on Wednesday, February 27.

To celebrate the grand re-opening the Marston’s pub is holding two events.

On Friday, March 1, band Two Strong will be putting on a live performance from 7.45pm.

The following day (Saturday) there will be a family fun day from midday to 5pm with free children’s games and prizes for the whole family.

There will also be a meet and greet with Spider-Man and a Disney princess between 1pm and 3pm.

During the closure the pub is looking for more staff to join on a part-time basis who must be able to work evenings and weekends and who have completed their GCSEs.

To apply, send CV to tradingpost.kettering@marstons.co.uk with a cover letter identifying whether you are looking for a role within the kitchen or restaurant area.