Kettering postman and firefighter team up to take on London Marathon

Two friends – one a Kettering postman and the other a Kettering firefighter - have teamed up to take on the London Marathon and raise money for a charity which seeks to battle the causes of cancer.

Postman James Radford and firefighter Carl Villiers are raising money for the World Cancer Research Fund as both of them have very personal reasons for wanting to see an end to the illness.

James has lost his grandmother, mother and an aunt to bowel cancer and has since discovered that his family has a genetic disorder called lynch syndrome which means his family members are more pre-disposed to bowel cancer.

Members of Carl’s family, meanwhile, also carry a gene mutation meaning they are more susceptible to renal cancers.

The friends are both keen runners and have undertaken running challenges in the past to raise money for cancer charities including Macmillan Cancer Support.

They have a number of fundraisers planned before the London Marathon, which takes place on April 22, including a sponsored treadmill run in Kettering’s Newlands Centre on April 14, and an 80s night at the Irish Centre in Corby on Friday, April13, (visit bit.ly/2CdWhKR for more details about this event).

James said: “The World Cancer Research Fund looks at ways to prevent people from getting cancers, looking at things like diet.

“It’s a really good cause and myself and Carl want to raise as much money as possible.”

To sponsor the pair, visit either justgiving.com/fundraising/thebeardisgonnarun or justgiving.com/fundraising/carl-villiersthetwiglet.