Kettering phone engineer makes right call to win big at poker

A Kettering man is celebrating after winning a staggering £11,390 in a major poker tournament.

Telephone engineer Sunil Mistry finished ninth in the prestigious 888poker World Poker Tour 500 $1million guaranteed event after battling through an incredible 1,810 entries.

Sunil was delighted after picking up the fourth biggest win since he started playing Texas Hold ‘Em.

His triumph came at the 888poker Card Room, part of Aspers Casino, Westfield, Stratford, East London.

The three-day main event which attracted players from all over the world finished on Easter Monday.

But Sunil admits he was slightly disappointed at going out in ninth place as he had his sights set on the £114,000 first prize.

Sunil played day one of the event at Aspers Casino, Milton Keynes, when he was the last man standing of 10 players who went through to day two in London with 165,000 chips after eight hours of play.

