Kettering park launching new £700,000 climbing attraction

Anyone with a head for heights will love the new family climbing venue opening at Wicksteed Park on November 17.

The £700,000 indoor attraction will offer 28 different challenges and climbing walls, including an 8m-high leap of faith, as part of the park’s move towards providing year-round fun and enjoyment.

The new climbing attraction is coming to Kettering's Wicksteed Park

It has been designed to provide fun for all members of the family, from four-years-old upwards, and encourage them to stay fit and healthy.

The park’s activities team is also launching a programme containing a wide variety of climbing challenges catering for all kinds of skill levels.

The Clip ‘n Climb clipper system means people can climb any challenge on their own and still be safe.

As part of Wicksteed Park’s policy of making fun accessible to all, the attraction will also feature a special adaptation to the TruBlue auto belay climber support device for use by people with disabilities.

Wicksteed Park managing director Ian Bartlett said Clip ‘n Climb was an integral part of the park’s plans to provide fun and exciting attractions throughout the year.

He said: “Offering people the chance to enjoy themselves indoors and giving them healthy and exciting things to do in the colder weather is an important aspect of our vision to drive forward the park’s development and growth as a family attraction.”

Wicksteed Park Clip ‘n Climb assistant activities manager Harry Bartlett said: “Clip ‘n Climb will provide oodles of fun for everyone aged four and upwards and it’s all indoors, out of the cold and the rain.

“Everyone, from toddlers to grandmas can experience reaching new heights and create unforgettable fun memories.”

The Clip ’n Climb attraction is on the former site of the park’s dodgems, which have been moved near to the Pinfari rollercoaster in The Arena.

It costs £12 for a 55-minute session, which includes a briefing on how to use the equipment.

Clip ‘n Climb was first launched in New Zealand in 2006 and has more than 100 centres worldwide.

The new Clip ‘n Climb climbing attractions at Wicksteed include:

- Stairway to Heaven (6.5m) – Walk to the top of the big, green Mario pillars before taking the jump at the top (easy/medium level)

- Astroball (9.5m) – Large climbing balls placed on top of each other in a funky way. Figure out the route around them to the top (easy/medium level)

- Speed Climb (7.2m) – Press the start button and you are off and the button at the top stops the clock. On the way down you can see your time and claim your victory (easy/medium level)

- Twister (9.8m) – Every colour you can think of, the wall twists as you climb to make it a bit harder and the holds on one side are upside down too (easy/medium level)

- Leap of Faith (8.4m) - Jump off the platform and aim for the punch bag, and hold on if you can (medium level) additional cost applies for this