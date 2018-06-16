Kettering ‘Paratrooper’ run raises £1,000 for Home-Start

A sponsored ‘paratrooper’ style endurance run raised more than £1,000 which will be used to support Kettering-area families.

Members of the Limitless Training Club took on the 10-mile endurance run and raised £1,025.

Dwayne Paul of Limitless Training Club hands the cheque to Home-Start Kettering

The group was led by their trained Dwayne Paul.

He cisited Home-Start Kettering to hand over the cheque.

Home-Start Kettering Area recruits, trains and supports volunteers working with young families.

Visit www.homestartkettering.org.uk for more.

Limitless Training Club is a sports performance gym located at Kettering Rugby Club.