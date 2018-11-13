Kettering nursery’s pride after outstanding rating

Staff at a Kettering nursery are celebrating after they were given the best Ofsted rating possible.

Treetops Queen of Hearts in Rockingham Road has been graded as outstanding in all areas by the education watchdog.

It marks a huge improvement at the nursery, which cares for almost 100 children, after they were graded as requires improvement just last year.

Beth Merriman, nursery manager, said: “It is incredibly rewarding to receive an outstanding rating in all areas from Ofsted.

“This endorsement proves that all our hard work is recognised and the outstanding care we strive to provide is delivered, giving children the best start in life.

“I am very proud of the whole team.

“We work really well together and every member of staff works tirelessly to ensure that every area of care and education is provided at the highest level for our children and their families.

“We’re thrilled to bits and so are our parents - we will definitely be celebrating for a few weeks to come.”

Staff at the nursery, part of the Busy Bees brand, were praised for the superb support they provide for parents.

The Ofsted report said: “Teaching has improved rapidly and is exemplary.

“Staff provide superb support for parents to extend their children’s learning at home.

“The manager, supported by an expert leadership team, is exceptionally good at monitoring and strengthening teaching and provision.”

The report added that the children at the nursery have ‘great fun’.

The report said: “All children are extremely well prepared for the next stage in their learning.

“Children’s attitudes to learning are exemplary, as are the levels of independence they show.

“Children delight in the experiences they are offered and they have great fun.”