Kettering noisy neighbours’ seized goods handed to charity

Musical equipment and televisions seized from noisy neighbours by Kettering Council have been handed to the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service.

A spokesman for the authority said: “The equipment was originally seized from noisy neighbours using the Council’s anti-social behaviour powers, and given to the Council by the Courts as part of legal proceedings – this is called “forfeiture”.

“The Council has undertaken six seizures in the past 12 months.”

Televisions, stereo units and a DJ deck were donated to NDAS (Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service). Their representative Jane Thornton received the items on behalf of NDAS.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Borough Council, said: “We are pleased that local charities can benefit from the donation of seized equipment given that it has previously caused misery to the community when used for anti-social behaviour. Any equipment that cannot be donated is disposed of at the waste recycling centre on Telford Way. If there are any charities that would like to be considered for future donations, I’d ask them to get in touch with us.”