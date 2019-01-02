Kettering night shelter puts out call for volunteers

A homeless shelter making sure that Kettering’s rough sleepers have somewhere warm to say over the winter nights is appealing for more volunteers.

Safe until Daylight is currently running seven nights a week from the St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Market Place.

The shelter has about 25 volunteers and is appealing for more people to get involved.

Founder Paul Millen said: “We have been operating out of the church since the middle of December and would be grateful for some more volunteers.

“We currently have about eight people staying each night and a few of them have been living on the streets for a long time.”

Volunteers are needed to cover shifts from 9pm to 8am and there is also a 7am to 8.30am early morning tidy-up shift.

The night shelter is hoping to move into a permanent base in Kettering town centre next month.

Over the Christmas period the shelter received lots of donations from Kettering people and pizzas for a Christmas Eve celebration were donated by Frank’s Pizzeria in Havelock Street. Palmers Butchers in Gold Street also gave a meat donation to provide a cooked breakfast on Christmas morning.

To volunteer email safetilldaylight@gmail.com or visit the charity’s facebook home page.