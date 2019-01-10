Kettering murder: Victim died from head injury

A man found dead in a Kettering flat suffered a fatal head injury, police have revealed.

The body of 51-year-old Lithuanian Juozas Meilunas was discovered in Flat 5, Woodlands Court, Wood Street after reports of a flood on Boxing Day.

The victim died in the first floor flat on the left of the picture. NNL-181228-174723005 NNL-181228-174723005

Officers launched a murder investigation, stating they believed his body had been there ‘for some time’.

Now the force has revealed more information about their investigation so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield told the Northants Telegraph Mr Meilunas was living in the flat at the time and that they believe he died after an incident in the flat. His body was found in a bed.

He said a post-mortem examination showed he died from a head injury and that the force was looking into whether Mr Meilunas, who was often seen on benches in the town centre, was living alone at the flat.

Detectives have appealed to the Lithuanian community.

Officers believe he died at some point between September and when he was found - and are appealing for anyone who can confirm an exact last sighting of him to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Banfield said: “Lots of people will have seen him.

“He was one of those people that was almost part of the furniture but what we need is an exact last sighting and dates and times.

“We’re appealing for anyone who can remember the last week, month or part of a month they saw him to come forward.”

No arrests have yet been made in connection with Mr Meilunas’ death and detectives are keeping an open mind over motives.

Mr Meilunas was part of Kettering’s Lithuanian community and last week officers made a direct appeal to them in their mother tongue.

Mr Meilunas had lived in the UK before and had been working for an agency prior to his death.

Local people said they had not noticed any smell coming from the flat but there was a smashed window to the front of the property which has been boarded up.

Officers conducted house-to-house enquiries as part of the major investigation, Operation Brittle.

Det Ch Insp Banfield moved to reassure the community they had nothing to fear.

He said: “Kettering is a very safe place to live.

“This is a very sad, out-of-the-ordinary incident but it is not the norm.

“There is nothing to indicate that people should be scared for their safety.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.