Kettering murder trial: Accused’s ‘cynical attempt’ to blame girl’s mum

A Kettering man accused of murdering a toddler made a “cynical attempt” to blame the girl’s mum, a court heard.

Ryan Coleman is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court charged with murdering his partner’s daughter, Evelyn-Rose Muggleton, at their home in Regent Street.

The one-year-old died three days after being found unresponsive on April 26 last year. She suffered a series of catastrophic injuries to her brain and spine.

Coleman claims she fell from a toddler bed, which was 36cm high, on to a carpeted floor.

Today (Tuesday) prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC told the jury about statements made leading up to the trial.

He said Coleman signed a statement on November 30 last year stating he denied causing any injury to the youngster.

In the statement, he said some of the injuries may have been caused by a fall from the bed and said further injuries may have been caused by her mum and paramedics attempting to “rouse and resuscitate her”.

But Mr Hankin said this was merely an attempt to direct blame on to Evelyn’s mother and that he only made the allegation more than six months after the one-year-old’s death.

He said: “The prosecution say that the suggestion that Evelyn’s injuries, or some of them that caused her death, may have been caused by her mother represent a cynical attempt by Coleman to direct blame on to her.

“Had he any concern that she had shaken her with such violence to cause her injuries... he would have made that allegation seven months ago, wouldn’t he?”

Evelyn’s mother will be the first witness to give evidence.

The trial continues.