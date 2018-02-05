Kettering murder accused appears in court

A man accused of murder in Kettering has been remanded into custody.

Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Leicester Crown Court tomorrow.

Makande has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tairu Jallow, who was stabbed death at his home in Havelock Street, Kettering, last month.

Detectives have been granted an extension to allow them to continue to question two other men, aged 29 and 31, arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.