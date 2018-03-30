Kettering mum to run London Marathon for premature baby charity

A Kettering mum is preparing to run the London Marathon to raise money for a charity that helps premature babies and their families.

Fleet administrator Gemma Chown, 32, had a smooth pregnancy before she went into early labour when she was 31 weeks pregnant.

Gemma and Shelby. NNL-180329-110534005

After experiencing some pain at home, Gemma was admitted into Kettering General Hospital where it was soon discovered that she was 8cm dilated.

Baby Shelby arrived just over an hour later weighing 3lb 6oz.

Gemma said: “After Shelby was born, she had to be given assisted breaths to get her breathing.

“She was immediately whisked off to the special care baby unit for treatment.

Shelby in hospital. NNL-180329-110544005

“I spent two nights in the hospital but Shelby spent six weeks because the doctors were worried about her heart.

“Three years on, Shelby is a very happy and healthy little girl.”

Now she is running the famous 26.2-mile route on April 22 for Bliss, the premature and sick baby charity, in honour of her daughter.

Gemma said: “I am running for Bliss as I want to raise vital funds and awareness for this fantastic charity who do so much important work for premature babies and their families.

“I am obviously feeling very nervous about running the marathon but am also excited to finally be able to complete a lifelong ambition.”

Chief executive of Bliss, Caroline Lee-Davey, said: “I wish Gemma the best of luck taking on the London Marathon for Bliss.

“She is part of a wonderful team of dedicated runners who are raising money and awareness for the one in eight babies across the UK who are born in need of neonatal care.

“The vital funds Gemma raises will help us to achieve our ambition to reach every single baby born premature or sick in the UK and their families.”

To support Gemma, visit her fundraising page here.