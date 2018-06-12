Kettering MP to take on Lord Adonis in Brexit debate

A church in Kettering will host a Brexit debate between the town’s MP and Remainer Lord Adonis.

The pair will trade arguments over whether there should be a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone, a staunch Brexiteer, will argue for ‘no’ at the debate at St Peter and St Paul Church in Market Place.

Lord Andrew Adonis, a former Labour secretary of state for transport, will argue for ‘yes’.

The debate starts at 7.30pm on Friday, June 22.

Admission is free, but the event is ticketed via Eventbrite.

To register for a ticket visit www.eventbrite.co.uk, the church’s Facebook page @peterandpaulkettering or the church website www.peterandpaul.org.uk under the “events” tab.