Kettering MP gives seal of approval to refurbished McDonald’s

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone has officially re-opened the McDonald’s near Rothwell after it received a major digital makeover and created 20 new jobs.

The restaurant completed its refurbishment on February 27 and was officially reopened by Mr Hollobone on March 9.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “To improve the speed and ease of ordering, customers now have the option to use one of the restaurant’s self-order kiosks. These allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices.

“The future changes have been designed with changing customer needs in mind, and the dedicated dining room hosts will ensure the process is as quick and easy as possible.

“Table service has also been introduced to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies. In restaurants where table service has been introduced previously customer feedback has been positive; with families enjoying the ease of not having to leave children unattended while queuing, and many people feeling it means they have more time to chat with friends and family. “

Franchisee Glyn Pashley, began his career with McDonald’s 18 years ago and now runs fourteen restaurants across the Midlands, including the restaurant in Rothwell, said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible, whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food. When ordering with the new kiosks customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”

Philip Hollobone MP said: “It was an honour to reopen the McDonald’s in Rothwell following its recent refurbishment – thanks to Glyn and his team for inviting me. It was good to hear about the success of the business and their growth plans. McDonalds is an important employer in our area and I’m always keen to engage with local businesses.”