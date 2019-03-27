Kettering mayor’s final charity events

The mayor of Kettering has announced details of his final charity events.

Cllr James Burton will host three more fundraisers as his mayoral year draws to an end.

The first event is this Friday (March 29) with a charity disco at the town’s Midland Band Club.

Cllr Burton’s cousin, legendary party host DJ Bill Burton, will control the decks from 7.30pm until late.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought by contacting the mayoress Lorraine Burton on 01536 517313.

Cllr Burton’s penultimate event will be a music festival at SS Peter and Paul Church from 7.30pm on April 27.

The event will see a collaboration of musical talent from across the borough including singers, pianists, violinists and choirs. Tickets are £7.50.

The mayor said: “The talent we have in this borough is just unbelievable.

“We are putting all of that together and we would urge everyone to come and have a listen.”

Cllr Burton’s final event is an afternoon tea at the Westhill Park care home.

The event takes place from 3pm to 5pm on May 5 and tickets are £7. Those attending should contact the mayoress to make sure they are catered for.

Proceeds will go to the mayor’s chosen charities, which will benefit from thousands of pounds from events since Cllr Burton took the chains.

His chosen charities are the KGH Dementia Garden fund and two clubs which help families with children on the autistic scale, Ace (Autistic Children Embraced) and High Five.