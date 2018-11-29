Kettering mayor’s civic ball raises £3,000

Three charities will benefit from sizeable donations after the mayor of Kettering’s civic ball.

Cllr James Burton held the ball on November 16 and raised £3,096.

The money will be split between his three chosen charities: the dementia garden at Kettering General Hospital, ACE and Highfive.

Cllr Burton thanked everyone who attended and said a great evening was had by all.

He added that he would like to thank Stanair who sponsored the evening and all of the businesses and individuals who made donations.