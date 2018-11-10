Kettering mayor donates painting he discovered

An old watercolour painting has been donated to a Kettering firm after it was found by the town’s mayor.

Cllr James Burton discovered the painting of the RCI building in Kettering Parkway when he was at work clearing a house in Dingley about five years ago.

The painting donated by Cllr Burton. NNL-180911-114528005

Now in his mayoral year he has donated it to the holiday exchange company where it will sit pride of place in the reception at Haylock House, named in honour of ‘Mr RCI’ Ron Haylock.

Cllr Burton said: “I always knew it had to come back and when I became deputy mayor I brought it up to show them.

“They said it would be lovely and I’m so happy it’s come home.

“It gives me great pleasure to know it’s back where it belongs.”

Haylock House at RCI. NNL-180911-114517005

The painting is dated 1994 and signed by Mary Rodgers, although Cllr Burton said he’d never come across any of her work before when clearing a house.

It shows the grand RCI building just three years after the firm moved into it in 1991, before other businesses moved onto the Kettering Venture Park.

Andy Liggins, vice president of operations at RCI, said: “I think it’s a lovely gesture to have this back in Haylock House.

“I do not remember it but it registers that RCI was the first on the plot and the development around it has been amazing.

“We will be proud to display this painting in our reception.”