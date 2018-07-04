Kettering maths teacher adding up the miles in charity cycle challenge

A maths teacher from Kettering is to take part in the 100 mile Prudential Ride London-Surrey100 event later this month to raise funds for a charity that supports women with a rare, incurable lung condition and helps fund research for a cure.

Frank Murphy, 56, from Kettering, will be riding for LAM Action, which supports women with lymphangioleiomyomatosis, better known as LAM, which progressively destroys lung tissue.

Frank Murphy

LAM only affects women - and about 350 women in the UK are believed to have the condition, which causes breathing problems and in some case requires a lung transplant and can also cause benign kidney tumours.

Frank said: “I’m taking part to raise funds for LAM because my son Seb’s girlfriend, Eleanor, was diagnosed around two years ago at the age of 20 and we, as a family, have seen how courageously she is dealing with the condition.

“This is my very first sponsored event and I am very much looking forward to it.”

Until recently, Frank was working in Kuwait, and as a result has found it a challenge to train for the Ride London-Surrey 100 event on July 29.

He added: “Because I’ve been working in Kuwait, it is difficult to cycle so I have been combining swimming with work on the cross trainer. Now I’m back in the UK I am cycling every other day, slowly increasing the distance.”

Frank is hoping to complete the course in under eight hours, and to raise at least £1,000 for LAM Action, which provides support for women with the condition, and also raises funds for research into LAM.

Research has made inroads into understanding LAM and developing drugs to combat it, but there is still no cure and the reason why some women develop LAM is still unknown, although it is believed to have a hormonal connection as it mainly affects women of childbearing age.

For more information about LAM Action visit www.lamaction.org.

To sponsor Frank visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frank-murphy7.