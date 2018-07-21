Kettering man wins award for efforts in rugby weight loss programme

A Kettering man has been presented with an award for turning his life around thanks to help from a rugby programme.

Lorry driver Michael Corney, 40, won the Breakthru Achiever Award at the Premiership Rugby Awards after he lost 30cm from his waistline over 12-weeks while on Wasps Rugby Club’s Move Like A Pro programme.

The initiative helps men aged 33 to 50 to lead healthier lifestyles, and out of the 106 men who took part, Michael lost the most weight.

Michael and the other 105 participants lost a combines 11 metres from their waistlines.

Michael said: “Before joining Move Like A Pro I would never make time for exercise.

“But I have now introduced simple everyday tasks into my life such as walking the dog or going for a light run, which has improved my confidence.

“Diet has also played a key part as I have a job that involves a lot of sitting down, so cutting out sugary foods and replacing them with the right balance of carbohydrates and protein is important.

“The weight loss has had a positive impact on my wider family as we now do more things together.

“I am also now involved in regularly coaching the under-7s team at Kettering Rugby Club.”

“I have proved that by making healthy tweaks to your diet and doing light everyday exercise you can make significant changes, even if your job involves a lot of sitting down.”

Michael also thanked Wasps Community Officer Jordan Young for his help on the programme.

For information about Wasps’ community activities visit www.wasps.co.uk/community.