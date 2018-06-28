Kettering man uses video games to support leukaemia charity

An aspiring online-gaming star from Kettering is getting behind a national gaming campaign for a leukaemia charity.

Marco Galluzzo is taking part in Leukaemia Care’s streaming challenge to raise money for the charity this weekend (Friday, June 29, to Sunday, July 1).

Marco Galluzzo

A spokesman for the charity said: “Virtual fundraising is a relatively new concept in the UK but gives another platform for people to help charities.

“Gamers such as Marco can raise money from the comfort of their own homes doing something they love to do.”

Online game streaming has become a huge phenomenon in recent years, with 15 million people active on Twitch - a video platform dedicated to gaming - each day.

Marco has his own online community, known as the Stallion Streaming Community (SSC), which has connected more than 250 gamers in a very short space of time.

He said: “I have been gaming since the age of three, and now I’m 26 and I love it.

“Streaming allows me to have a platform where I can bring together my favourite two aspects, entertaining people while playing games and music!

“The SSC just began as a small group for my viewers/subscribers to have a place to chat, game together and develop as a community.

“With rapid progression and the community now consisting of almost 250 members in just two weeks, the SSC has now developed into something fantastic.

“We continue to support all streamers in hitting their goals and targets and provide a professional, yet supportive community that allows people to grow together.”

Nicole Scully, fundraising manager for Leukaemia Care, said: “Online gaming is a new avenue for Leukaemia Care but is already proving popular with gamers.

“This is a way of engaging with people who perhaps wouldn’t get involved in traditional fundraising events and is a way of turning a hobby into a fantastic force for good.”

Marco and his online community will be holding their streaming weekend for Leukaemia Care from Friday to Sunday (June 29 to July 1).

Anybody interested in supporting their fundraising can find out more at home.givepenny.com/ssccharityweekend.