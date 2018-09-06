Kettering man’s moustache mission in aid of hospital appeal

A Kettering man put on his best 19th century military uniform and hopped in the saddle of his Victorian-era bike to travel to the British Beard and Moustache Championships in Blackpool.

Jason Haynes’ unusual form of transport paid off though when he scooped the trophy in the ‘Freestyle Moustache’ category of the popular awards.

Mr Haynes took on the trip to help raise money for Kettering General Hospital’s Forget-Me-Not Appeal, which is raising money to build a dementia garden at the hospital.

He said: “I have worked at the hospital as a porter for a number of years and I know how important the appeal is.”

Mr Haynes, a self-confessed bike-nut, said he bought his unusual bike, known as a Dursley Pedersen, as part of a ‘mid-lfe crisis’

He added: “I was fully loaded up on the trip and it was heavy going on the bike - especially in the Peak District.

“It was all worth it though to raise some money and bring back the trophy.”

Mr Haynes’ unusual attire was a 19th century lancer’s uniform.

He added: “I wasn’t exactly wearing lycra, so it did get a bit warm sometimes.”

The trip to Blackpool and back took him just under two weeks in total.

Mr Haynes has already raised £300 for the appeal but his fundraising is not over yet, to sponsor him, visit bit.ly/2CotnZf.