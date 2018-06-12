Kettering man’s ironman effort in aid of refugee charity

A Kettering man is preparing for the challenge of a lifetime when he takes on a 140 mile ironman triathlon next month.

Aaron Francis, 22, is in training for the Ironman UK event in Bolton on July 15 - which will see him complete a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride, and 26 mile run in about 17 hours.

Aaron has been in training for nine months and is hoping to raise £1,000 for the Help Refugees UK charity.

As well as that, the committed vegan is hoping to destroy some of the myths about veganism which Aaron says have entered the mainstream.

Aaron said: “I started training about nine months ago and it has been really tough. At first I was going too hard and was getting worn out so I enlisted the help of a trainer who has given me loads of guidance and feedback.

“Some mornings I get up at 3.45am to do a 35 mile bike ride, go to work for nine hours then head to the gym for 90 minutes after that.

“I’m just over a month away from the event now and I feel strong and ready.”

Aaron, who has never done a triathlon of any sort before embarking on his training for the Bolton event, said he hopes his ironman effort will raise awareness of Help Refugees UK.

He added: “The charity does some really amazing work with refugees around Europe and in the rest of the world.

“A lot of the refugees are fleeing wars which they had nothing to do with in the first place.”

If you would like to sponsor Aaron or learn more about his ironman challenge, visit bit.ly/2Jvi6tc.