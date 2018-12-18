Kettering man jailed for raping young girl

A Kettering binman has been jailed for raping a young girl.

Alister Malsher, 24, admitted the attacks which happened between August and November 2016 and has been jailed for nine years.

Malsher, of St Mary’s Road, who admitted his guilt last month midway through a trial at Northampton Crown Court, was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

A jury was dismissed on day four of the planned week-long trial - during which the victim and another young person had been forced to give evidence - when Malsher changed his plea to guilty on all counts.

They were told that at the time of the offences Malsher was a drummer with a band based at a Kettering church.

DC Mark Allbright from Northamptonshire Police’s Child Protection Team, said: “We are pleased with the sentence handed down by the court.

“Malsher made her and another young person go through the harrowing ordeal of giving evidence to the court.

“Malsher now begins a lengthy jail term and I hope the victim, who has been extremely brave throughout the investigation, can now start to rebuild her life.

“We will always thoroughly investigate allegations of rape and encourage anybody who has been a victim of this abhorrent crime to get in touch, no matter when the abuse took place.”