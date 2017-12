A Kettering man has been jailed after a serious assault which left his victim in a critical condition.

Mark Rebhan, 24, was jailed last week at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The attack took place in Horsemarket, Kettering, at 2.15am on Saturday, September 16.

The victim was in a coma in University Hospital Coventry but is now believed to be recovering at home.

Rebhan, of Edgar Street, was jailed for two years and eight months.