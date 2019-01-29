Kettering man in court over alleged gun threat to paramedic

A Kettering man has appeared in court after allegedly using an imitation gun to threaten a paramedic who was trying to treat him.

Albert Bukowski, 34, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday).

He was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and possessing an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence.

The charges are in relation to an incident which occurred at his home in Cora Road on the evening of Saturday, January 26.

Bukowski was bailed and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 27.