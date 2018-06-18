Kettering man gets lifetime ban for starving three cats

A man who starved three kittens which caused one to die has been banned from keeping animals for life.

David Ballard, 29, of Rockingham Road, Kettering, was found guilty of three charges of causing unnecessary suffering to the cats, contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Animal Welfare Act, and three charges of failing to meet their welfare needs, contrary to Section 9 (1) of the Animal Welfare Act, between August and October last year at Northampton Magistrates Court

One of the cats taken in by the RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Andy Bostock was called to rescue two cats, Smudge and Taska who were about three-months-old, from Ballard’s home after concerns were raised about their health.

He found they were both emaciated and they were taken into the RSPCA’s care while an investigation took place in September.

But within days, unbeknown to the animal welfare charity, Ballard had taken on a new kitten called Sassy.

This cat was again under-fed and sadly he died in the defendant’s care the following month.

Smudge is now recovering

Ballard took the dead cat to a local vets and they alerted the RSPCA.

Insp Bostcock said: “Sadly one of the kittens, Sassy, had died in his care.

“The others we rescued were in a suffering state as they were so underweight.

“I am pleased to say they are now healthy and friendly felines who are due to be up for re-homing soon.

Taska is now recovering

“He had denied all the charges, but I am pleased that the court handed Ballard a lifetime ban as he is clearly an unfit person to be keeping animals.

“These poor kittens were the victims of that.”

The rescued cats, Smudge, a female, and Taska, a male, have been cared for at the RSPCA’ s Blackberry Farm Animal Rescue Centre, near Aylesbury, and are expected to be ready for rehoming in a few weeks.

Smudge, who weighed 0.39kg when she was rescued, now weighs a healthy 2.13kg and is described as a loving cat who is likes to play and explore.

While Taska, who weighed 0.70kg when rescued and is now a 3.26kg, is described as ‘adorable’ and he likes to be cuddled and fussed.

As well as a lifetime disqualification order, Ballard was also handed a 12 month community order fined £500 costs and ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge when he appeared before the court on Wednesday (June 14).