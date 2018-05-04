Kettering man charged with manslaughter of one-year-old girl

A Kettering man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a one-year-old child.

Ryan Coleman, 22, no fixed abode, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday, May 4.

Coleman was arrested following the death of a one-year-old girl who died on Sunday, April 29.

The girl was found unresponsive at a property in Regent Street three days before she died.

Northamptonshire Police has made a mandatory death or serious injury referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) in relation to the child’s death.