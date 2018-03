Police have charged a man in connection with a robbery at a Desborough bookmakers.

Omari Michael Oladipo, of Havelock Street in Kettering, has been charged with robbery and will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The charge is in connection with an incident at the Coral bookmakers in Station Road yesterday (Monday) morning.

A 24-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident.