Kettering man charged over Co-Op robbery

A Kettering man has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery after an incident at a Co-Op store.

James Taylor, 28, of Leatherland Court, has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at court on July 2.

The incident took place at about 10.30pm on May 30 at the Co-Op in Ermine Street, Ancaster, Lincolnshire.

Two men demanded money from a member of staff before making off with cash.

Peterborough men Jack Hess (25) and Josh McLellan (22) have also been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

McLellan was also charged with driving whilst disqualified.