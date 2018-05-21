Kettering man admits viewing hundreds of child abuse images

A Kettering man was caught with hundreds of indecent images of children after police raided his caravan.

Anthony Lewis, 56, who now lives in Walnut Crescent, pleaded guilty to all four charges facing him at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

The court heard how, on October 26 last year, Lewis was arrested in his caravan over an unrelated allegation.

Police searched the property and found a laptop and mobile phone.

On it they recovered two category B images, 591 category C images and 18 prohibited images, category A being the most severe.

All of the images were of girls under the age of 13.

Lewis, described in court as a man of previous good character with mental health issues, admitted responsibility in a police interview.

He was granted conditional bail to appear for sentencing at Northampton Crown Court on June 22.

Chairwoman of the bench Penelope Menzies said: “We feel that we cannot deal with this case in the magistrates’ court.

“It’s too serious for us to deal with so it will be dealt with at the crown court.”