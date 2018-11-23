Kettering man admits 15 rape charges after victim forced to take stand

A Kettering rapist compelled his teenage victim to give evidence in court this week, before changing his plea to guilty.

Alister Malsher, who had been a drummer at the Fuller Baptist Church in Kettering town centre, changed his plea on day four of a week-long trial at Northampton Crown Court but not until after the victim, who was just 12 at the time of the offences, and another young witness had given evidence to the court.

Kettering rapist Alister Malsher NNL-181123-093332005

Malsher, aged 24, of The Grove, admitted at least 15 counts of raping a girl between August and November 2016.

He also admitted causing a child under the age of 13 to watch pornographic videos for his own sexual gratification.

A Northampton Crown Court jury was dismissed on day four of the trial when Malsher - after first denying the allegations - changed his plea to guilty on all counts.

They were told that Malsher worked as a binman and, at the time of the offences, was a drummer with a band based at the Fuller Baptist Church in Kettering town centre.

The court heard Malsher had groomed his victim and then raped her on a number of occasions at an address in the town.

Judge Marcus Tregilgas-Davey warned Malsher that he could expect a significant jail term when he next appears in court for sentencing on December 17.

DC Mark Allbright from Northamptonshire Police’s Child Protection Team, said: “Malsher groomed and then multiply raped his victim who was extremely vulnerable. Although he eventually pleaded guilty today, it was not before he had made her and a number of other people including another young person give evidence to the court, which would have been a very harrowing ordeal for all concerned.

“We are reassured that Malsher will receive a lengthy jail term next month and I hope the victim, who has been extremely brave throughout the investigation, can now start to rebuild her life.

“We will always thoroughly investigate allegations of rape and encourage anybody who has been a victim of this abhorrent crime to get in touch, no matter when the abuse took place.”