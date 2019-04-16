Kettering Labour candidate for Parliament announced

A trade unionist with an 18-year background in local government has been selected as Labour's candidate for the Kettering seat at the next general election.

Clare Pavitt is a long-standing member of the party and will go up against Conservative incumbent Philip Hollobone at the next general election.

"I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as your Parliamentary candidate, it is a privilege and an honour to represent Kettering," she said.

"I am 100 per cent committed to winning the seat and getting Labour back into government.

"Representing a community isn’t about turning up on the doorstep a couple of months before an election, it’s about being an active part of the community, listening to people and understanding the issues affecting real lives today.

"You can expect to see me with the local party throughout the whole constituency."