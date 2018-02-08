Kettering junior football team needs your votes to win £200,000

A Kettering football team is in with a chance of winning £200,000 - but it needs your votes to do so.

Junior side Hawks FC has been chosen to represent the Midlands in Persimmon Homes’ Healthy Communities scheme and has made the final 30.

It is guaranteed £5,000 but, if it receives more votes than the other 29 finalists, it will receive 40 times that amount.

Should they win, a power line could be installed to their facilities in Northampton Road.

James Bambridge from Hawks FC said: “We are urging people to back us in this competition and take the time to vote as such a large amount of money would be a real game-changer for our group.

“Hawks FC is a registered charity and FA Chartered Standard club, established to support youth football and multi-sports.

“Our thriving club has more than 230 junior members engaging in a healthy and active lifestyle to improve physical and mental wellbeing.

“The club’s long-term plans are to provide local sports opportunities in the community and help develop young coaches in the Kettering area.

“While we own our sports field, the facilities need updating.

“Winning the £200,000 would enable the club to install a power line to the ground, providing light and power to the football area and clubhouse.

“As well as football, Hawks FC is part of a wider sports club, offering cricket, hockey, archery and tennis, meaning success in the competition will benefit a huge number of people in the local community.”

The winner will be announced at a gala dinner at York Racecourse on Thursday, March 22.

Two runners-up will also win £50,000 each.

Duncan Shaw, director in charge of Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the interest in the Healthy Communities scheme, and the incredible talent, expertise and dedication shown by all the organisations that entered.

“The aim of the scheme is to help create a sporting legacy, and we believe Hawks FC could do this if they win the £200,000.

“We would urge local people to get behind this group by adding their vote online, as the work they do is tremendous.”

It is now up to the public to decide on the winner with online voting under way for six weeks until March 16.

People can vote for their favourite sporting group by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/healthy-communities.