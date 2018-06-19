Kettering husband and wife duo join £10,000 run challenge

A team of 10 runners are taking on the Great North Run to help a Northamptonshire charity which supports people with mental health needs and learning and physical disabilities.

Northamptonshire business people, including Kettering husband and wife duo Simon and Natalie Cox, and representatives from Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce are among the team signed up for the half marathon in September.

The team is aiming to raise £10,000.

Leader of the Kettering Business Network, Simon Cox, 44, has run half marathons in the past but says he is particularly excited to run for Teamwork Trust as he will be running alongside wife, Natalie.

He said: “I have heard so many great things about the Great North Run so I am really looking forward to it.

“I love being part of a team – it gives me real focus and motivates me to get fitter but doing it for Teamwork Trust along with my wife will make it extra special.”

Teamwork Trust is the Charity of the Year for Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

Also taking part is 32 year-old Allen Tew, groups, conference and sales co-ordinator at Holiday Inn Express, Kettering.

He said: “ have competed in marathons before. Four full length marathons and two half marathons, so I am not nervous, they’re so much fun. I’m completing 5km runs every day to train and will change this up soon. I am also eating healthily and getting my diet right. Crossing the finishing line and feeling a sense of achievement having raised money for Teamwork Trust will feel amazing.”

Teamwork Trust strategic director, John Bruce said, “We want to say a huge thank you to all the runners and we are so excited to watch their progress as the event draws nearer. We have had supporters take part in the Great North Run for Teamwork before but never had a group this big. We are delighted they have all chosen our charity.”

Corby based company Elba Ltd are supporting Teamwork by paying for the participants’ hotel accommodation. Kettering Park Hotel, who have chosen Teamwork as their charity of the year, are also offering training facilities for the runners in their gym.

If you would like to donate, visit www.teamworktrust.co.uk/Appeal/great-north-run-2018.