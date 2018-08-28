Kettering housing block undergoes £1.5m refurb

One of Kettering’s landmark housing blocks has seen a major refurbishment as part of a £1.5m project.

As part of Kettering Council’s flagship Homes for the Future scheme, Montrose House in Hampden Crescent has been transformed into 18 modern flats - all of which are supplied by a state-of-the-art communal district heating system.

Kettering's mayor Cllr James Burton opens the housing block.

At a special open event, councillors joined staff and representatives from contractor Lovell to watch the mayor of Kettering, Cllr James Burton, officially open the redevelopment.

The event saw an open house and guided tours of the new flats, which have been finished to a high standard, with modern fitted kitchens and bathrooms, new flooring throughout and a brand new more efficient heating system.

The project has seen the building’s 11 three-bed flats restructured into 18 one and two-bed units, a move driven by a continued demand for smaller accommodation.

Cllr Mark Rowley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for housing and communications, said: “This excellent scheme demonstrates Kettering Council’s commitment to providing decent affordable housing for its tenants.

“Hampden Crescent was in urgent need of redevelopment and the flats we’ve created will help to meet the need for smaller properties and wheelchair accommodation.”

Built in 1927, Hampden Crescent has a number of pressing issues that have created a need for redevelopment.

It had solid walls and large rooms, which lead to high energy loss, draughty windows and poor sound transfer.

The flats were also poorly configured, and are unattractive to families due to having no gardens or immediate external area.

The remodelling includes two ground floor flats for disabled tenants, external wall insulation and soundproofing throughout. Tenants also have designated parking facilities.

John Conway, head of housing at Kettering Council, said: “The completion of our latest Homes for the Future project is an important landmark for the council.

“We’ve invested in our housing stock to help meet the demand for one and two bedroomed accommodation with an emphasis on improving the energy efficiency of existing council homes to match the standards achieved in new builds.”

Lovell regional refurbishment director Carl Yale said: “We’re proud to have been involved in this impressive transformation programme for Montrose House working with Kettering Council and their specialist design team to create smart, modern homes for tenants.

“Following an extensive internal and external re-modelling programme, the new apartments will provide Kettering with accommodation which specifically meets local housing demand.

“The properties are stylish and well-designed, while the range of energy-efficiency improvements introduced through the modernisation will keep homes warmer and help reduce running costs.”