Kettering householders woken by burglars

People living in a house in Havelock Street, Kettering, were woken by burglars in the early hours of this morning.

The occupant of the house was woken up by someone inside the property at about 1.05am on Thursday, June 7.

They shouted out and the burglar left. It is not believed that anything was stolen.

The offender is described as white, of medium build and wore a dark jacket, jeans and hat and carried a rucksack.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The incident number is 18000260865.