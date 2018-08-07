Kettering hotel’s £500,000 refurb complete

A hotel in Kettering has completed a £500,000 refurb of all 120 of its bedrooms.

Holiday Inn Express, in Weekley Wood Avenue, started the six-month refurbishment in November 2017.

The hotel has now started working on the reception, bar and breakfast areas.

This should be completed by the end of September where the hotel hopes to hold an open evening with drinks and canapes for the local business community.

Their four meeting rooms are also being refreshed with new colour schemes, new carpets, furniture and wireless projector equipment.

A spokesman said: “Gone are the old colours of red and orange.

“Now the rooms are vibrant, modern and designed for you to relax or work in comfort.”

For more information or to view the new bedrooms contact Allen Tew, sales co-ordinator, by emailing events@exhikettering.co.uk or calling 01536 526786.