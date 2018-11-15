Kettering hospice to hold Tree of Lights service

Kettering’s Cransley Hospice Trust will be hosting its popular Tree of Lights service again next month.

The service will be held on Sunday, December 2, at 6.30pm at the St Mary’s Hospital site in Kettering.

The Tree of Lights is a reflective service, with readings, carols and music, allowing people of all ages and faiths to remember and reflect together at this special time of year.

The lights on the tree are dedicated to friends and family members and they shine brightly throughout the festive season until the Twelfth Night on January 5.

A Cransley Hospice spokesman said: “As 2018 marks the 20th anniversary year of Cransley Hospice, the charity is taking the opportunity to make this very special event even more memorable by moving the

service from its usual location at Jubilee Gardens to the home of the hospice at the St Mary’s Hospital site in Kettering.

“Holding the Tree of Lights in this poignant location will enable the community to come together in remembrance of those who are no longer with us, whether they received care from Cransley Hospice or not.

“The service will be held on the lawn outside of the Cransley Hospice fundraising office, near the London Road entrance to the hospital site, which will ensure minimal disruption to the patients and their families currently in the care of the hospice.

“The incredible clinical team at Cransley Hospice provide outstanding compassionate care to local people and their families each year which is only possible with your ongoing support.

“It is hoped that by attending this year’s Tree of Lights event, you will receive comfort at what can be an emotional time of year, while also enabling Cransley Hospice to continue to help other families in need.”

To make a donation in memory of your loved one, contact the Cransley Hospice fundraising office on 01536 452423 or online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/TreeofLights2018.