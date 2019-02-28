Kettering hospice organises sunset lantern walk to remember lost loved ones

A Kettering hospice has organised a fundraising event offering participants the chance to reflect on people they have lost during a one-mile lantern walk at sunset.

The in-memory event, hosted by Cransley Hospice, takes place in Stanwick Lakes on Sunday, March 24.

Stanwick Lakes

Before the walk, everyone attending will receive a paper lantern, which can be decorated or written on with special memories to dedicate the walk to a loved one.

LED tealights will also be handed out to ensure a candlelit procession.

Lanterns will not be released out of respect to the environment, but people are invited to take them home as a keepsake of the event.

Cransley Hospice's Wendy Reason said: "We are delighted to be hosting this very special in-memory event.

"The turnout at our annual Tree of Lights service is always incredible but we recognise that it’s not just at Christmas time that people want to remember those they have lost.

"The changing of the seasons is also a very poignant time of year and we hope that as many of our supporters as possible will join us at this beautiful new walk on March 24 at Stanwick Lakes."

The Cransley Hospice fundraising team are inviting anyone from the community who has lost a loved one to join them.

"It is to remember those we hold dear to us and you do not have to have lost someone in Cransley Hospice in order to take part," said Mrs Reason.

The walk will start at 5pm at the Stanwick Lakes Visitors Centre and there will be a short service led by the hospice’s chaplain to allow attendees remember those who are no longer with us before they take a gentle and reflective walk around the lake with their lanterns.

After the walk, guests will congregate in the visitors centre to warm up with hot drinks and to share photos and stories on a ‘memory tree.’

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children under 12, both ticket types also include a lantern. Under-threes are free of charge (with no lantern included). Car Parking is free of charge for ticket holders only.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.cransleyhospice.org.uk or on the charities’ Facebook page. Those without access to the internet can call the Fundraising Office on 01536 452 423.

The money raised will enable Cransley Hospice to provide compassionate care to more local people at the end of their lives.