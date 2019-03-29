Kettering health club tops our readers' Gym of the Year vote

A Kettering fitness club for women has been named the Northamptonshire Telegraph’s Gym of the Year for the second year in a row.

Ladies First Health & Fitness Club in Montagu Street topped our readers' poll with the most votes.

The win sees the gym once again finish in the top three places having come second in 2017 and third in 2016.

Manager Lorraine Brown said: “I’m absolutely gobsmacked and I’m really pleased.

“It speaks volumes for what our member thinks of us.”

Ladies First promises ‘no men and no mirrors’ and in addition to offering gym facilities, personal training, healthy eating advice and a weight loss club are all included in the membership fee; it also has a creche.

The club has about 400 members and Lorraine said the personal touch her and her staff offer to customers is what sets Ladies First apart from the rest.

“We know our members by their first name and last name,” said Lorraine.

“We offer more of a personal service than other gyms.

“We recently had a member return to us. They said they had found cheaper gyms but didn’t like them as much because they were more clinical.

“I want to thank everyone very much for voting for us.

“We will continue to support our members whatever their goals are.”

Runner-up in this year’s voting was Montsaye Community Sports Centre in Greening Road, Rothwell.

Third place went to Shire Kings Fitness Solutions in Hallwood Road, Kettering.