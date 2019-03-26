Kettering headteacher thanks community after school death

A Kettering headteacher has thanked the community after a man died at her school last night (Monday).

Paramedics and police attended Southfield School in Lewis Road just after 8pm after a member of support staff collapsed.

The school said they would be closed today in the early hours but will re-open tomorrow (Wednesday).

Southfield School headteacher Steph Roberts said: “We would like to thank the community for their kind words and support at this difficult time.

“We would like to reassure all that there is no risk to any pupils or staff attending the school.

“We would also like to praise the emergency services for their swift and professional response.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with our colleague’s family at this time.”

On social media the school said the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award training walk would be rescheduled.

The Year Six uniform try-on event will go ahead tonight as planned.